Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 2,222.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 119,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FLAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

About Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

