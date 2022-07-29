Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Cut to Hold at DZ Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.69) to €51.00 ($52.04) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $41.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11,054.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

