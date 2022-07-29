Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Cut to Hold at DZ Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.69) to €51.00 ($52.04) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.51.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $41.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11,054.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
