FS Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

FS Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $35,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $35,671.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,880 shares of company stock worth $350,612 over the last ninety days. 10.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

