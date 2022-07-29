FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $233.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $35,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,180 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $35,671.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,880 shares of company stock worth $350,612. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

