Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.72 billion-$28.72 billion.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.83. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

