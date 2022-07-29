Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41.

Insider Activity

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Stories

