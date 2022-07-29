FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $360.00

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.34) and last traded at GBX 365 ($4.40), with a volume of 17836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373.50 ($4.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 396.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 431.86. The company has a market capitalization of £421.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,678.57.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

