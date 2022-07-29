FY2022 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Lifted by Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$17.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.24. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$16.75 and a 52 week high of C$20.19. The company has a market cap of C$12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.61.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$931.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$974.36 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.467 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.38, for a total value of C$73,495.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at C$579,051.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Stories

