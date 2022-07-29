FY2022 EPS Estimates for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Lowered by Analyst

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calix’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NYSE:CALX opened at $56.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth $711,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

