FY2022 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.11. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.20 billion.

