FY2022 EPS Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for WesBanco in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSBC. Piper Sandler cut WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WesBanco

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,569.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,569.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $295,340. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

