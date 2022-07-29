FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alstom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Alstom’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alstom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Alstom from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alstom from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alstom from €37.50 ($38.27) to €38.00 ($38.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alstom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Alstom Stock Performance

Alstom Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.34 on Friday. Alstom has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

About Alstom

(Get Rating)

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Articles

