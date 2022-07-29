FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 186,354 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 86,586 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.