FY2023 EPS Estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Trading Up 1.9 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

