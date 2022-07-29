FY2024 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $11.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.59. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2025 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.30.

MSFT opened at $276.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

