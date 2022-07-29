FYDcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $317.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $582,848.85 and $317.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00240537 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 622,667,196 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

