Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,651 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.55% of Garmin worth $125,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $196,290,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Garmin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $80,655,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Garmin by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after acquiring an additional 568,572 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1,654.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after acquiring an additional 519,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $98.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.42. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.31 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.