Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $92.31 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.42.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

