Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Garmin Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $92.31 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.