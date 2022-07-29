Gather (GTH) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

Gather (GTH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Gather coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gather has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $311,139.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gather has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,016.91 or 1.00021911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00128469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032237 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

About Gather

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

