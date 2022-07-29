GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $99.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.00. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.70 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GATX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in GATX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

