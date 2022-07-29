GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GB Group Stock Performance

GB Group stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. GB Group has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.