GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Reiterated by Nomura Instinet

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating restated by equities research analysts at Nomura Instinet in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.92. GDS has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 836.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.