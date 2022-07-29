Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $267.10 and last traded at $267.05. 4,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 958,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.67.

Generac Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

