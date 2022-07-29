General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after buying an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $223.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.44. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

