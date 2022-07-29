General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40, RTT News reports. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Electric Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE GE opened at $73.14 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at General Electric

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $220,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

