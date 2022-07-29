General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 232,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,384,553. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 63.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 27.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.