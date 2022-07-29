Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Lowered to $35.00 at B. Riley

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $37.50 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gentex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,446,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Gentex by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1,797.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.