Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $146.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

