Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts updated its FY22 guidance to $7.80-$7.95 EPS.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $149.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.10. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $146.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 986,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,337,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Genuine Parts

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.