Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts updated its FY22 guidance to $7.80-$7.95 EPS.
Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $149.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.10. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $146.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 986,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,337,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.