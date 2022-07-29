Gepco (OTCMKTS:GEPC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gepco, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GEPC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Gepco shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Gepco Price Performance
Gepco Company Profile
Gepco Ltd. engages in leasing computer equipment and peripherals to professionals. The company was founded on June 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Santee, CA .
