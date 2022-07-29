Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

Geron Price Performance

GERN opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $743.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a negative net margin of 8,584.92%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 44.6% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth $34,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Geron by 68.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

