Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,800 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the June 30th total of 3,241,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,577.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

GBNXF stock remained flat at $20.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

