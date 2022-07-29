Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 0.3% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.60. The stock had a trading volume of 46,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

