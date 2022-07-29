Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $377.07. The stock had a trading volume of 208,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,374. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

