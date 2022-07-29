Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 318.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. 21,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,637. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

