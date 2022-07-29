Gifto (GTO) One Day Volume Hits $6.10 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $21.81 million and $6.10 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,016.91 or 1.00021911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00128469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032237 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,671,549 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

