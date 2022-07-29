Gitcoin Trading Up 18.4% Over Last Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $41.28 million and $18.28 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00012207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,819.90 or 1.00008168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032842 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin.

Gitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

