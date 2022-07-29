Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GJNSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.00.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Down 2.5 %

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

