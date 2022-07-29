Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 105,120 shares.The stock last traded at $27.43 and had previously closed at $27.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $940.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.93%.

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 5,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $119,797.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 134,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,679.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,818 shares of company stock worth $754,763. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

About Global Partners

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.