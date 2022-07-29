Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Trading Up 1.3%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.27. 2,540,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,892,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40.

