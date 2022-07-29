Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Trading Up 1.3%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.27. 2,540,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,892,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.