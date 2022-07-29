Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Purchased by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 325,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 182,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.