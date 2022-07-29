Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 591.0% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
CATH opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
