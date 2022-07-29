Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 591.0% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

CATH opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,452 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 314,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 240,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 124,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

