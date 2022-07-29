GoByte Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $108,927.11 and $2.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

