Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Price Target Cut to $5.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $5.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 196.61% from the company’s current price.

GORO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GORO opened at $1.77 on Friday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $156.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Gold Resource ( NYSE:GORO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

