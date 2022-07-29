Golos Blockchain Reaches Market Cap of $531,900.09 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $531,900.09 and $191.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00011577 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 303,009,268 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id.

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golos Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

