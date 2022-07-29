Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 78,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,395,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $490.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.79.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSE:GTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

