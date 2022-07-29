Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys Shares of 52,882 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,183. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

