Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,159,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 938,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after buying an additional 140,466 shares during the last quarter.

KBE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

