Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,403 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 347,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 91,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,457 shares of company stock worth $14,097,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.28. 42,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.62. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $191.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

