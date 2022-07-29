Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 757,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $142.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,172. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

